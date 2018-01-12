Reinforcing cold shot of air moves in Friday night

Today we are feeling the arctic chill with highs barely climbing above freezing.

Thankfully, winds will only reach 10 mph out of the north under mostly sunny skies.

A reinforcing cold shot of air moves in tonight and flurries are possible in the northern half of the state, starting this evening.

No accumulation is expected.

Lows will once again plunge to the teens with wind chills to 5 below zero.

Highs tomorrow will only climb to around 30 degrees with a light north wind under mostly sunny skies.

Flurries are possible in northern Oklahoma Saturday night.

Sunday will be warmer in the mid to upper 40s with a strong southwesterly wind.

A stronger arctic blast will move in Tuesday resulting in highs only in the 20s!

Stay tuned for the latest!