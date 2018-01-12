× Sen. James Lankford speaks out over Trump’s alleged ‘sh**hole countries’ comment

OKLAHOMA CITY – U.S. Senator James Lankford, of Oklahoma, is speaking out about President Donald Trump’s alleged vulgar comment.

President Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations as “sh**hole countries” during a meeting in which he rejected a bipartisan deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” Trump tweeted.

He also denied demanding that Haitians be removed from negotiations about protected status for people from certain countries.

Trump later tweeted Friday morning that he “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

Lankford says the U.S. should be sending a different message to the world.