The 22-20 Oklahoma City Thunder will look to snap their three game losing streak to the 15-24 Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

However, the Thunder will look to overcome their season struggle of playing down to their competition. Oklahoma City is only 13-9 against teams below .500 on the season.

Tip-off will be at 4:00 PM CT in the Spectrum Center.

The last time these two teams played, the Hornets stole a win in Chesapeake Energy Arena with a final score of 116-103.