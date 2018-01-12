× Two Oklahoma City men arrested after allegedly stealing car while child was in back seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing a car while a child was in the back seat.

Thursday, a man told police he had left his 7-year-old daughter in the car while he ran inside his mother’s house in the 1100 block of S.W. 42nd to pick up his other two children.

He said he did not plan to stay long, so he left the girl inside the vehicle while it was running.

While he was in the home, two men got inside the vehicle and drove away with the girl in the back seat.

The man told police he immediately grabbed his mother’s keys and started chasing the vehicle.

According to the police report, the vehicle was located in the 1100 block of S.W. 41st and the young girl was found safely inside the car.

The two suspects, identified as Matthew Crockett and Eddie Sauceda Jr., were arrested and booked into jail for child endangerment, kidnapping, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.