Video shows Tulsa teacher losing temper, throwing desk in class

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa teacher is in hot water after losing his temper and throwing a desk in class.

A teacher at Edison High School is accused of throwing multiple desks in a classroom this week, the Tulsa World reports.

TPS superintendent: “I can’t imagine he’ll be back in a TPS classroom” after Edison teacher throws desk in tantrum during class Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6YUU6KOk3i — Travis Guillory (@TGuilloryNews) January 11, 2018

“Get out now. … Don’t come back,” the teacher said to what appeared to be a male student, according to the video.

When the student leaves the classroom, the Tulsa World reports the teacher threw two desks and yelled “Is that what I’m supposed to do?”

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist addressed the video Thursday, saying the teaching “lost his temper” and reacted “extremely inappropriately.”

Gist said the teacher was escorted from the classroom following the outburst, the Tulsa World reports.

“Of course he was not at school today and will not be tomorrow. I can’t imagine he’ll be back in a Tulsa Public School classroom,” Gist said.

The school is investigating the incident.

However, the superintendent said the district is working to find a new teacher.

“We’re looking into all of the details now,” Gist said. … “There are no circumstances … in which that kind of behavior is warranted. Of course we’re doing a full investigation.”