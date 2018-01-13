Barn fire in Oklahoma town kills more than 30 animals

CANEY, Okla. – More than 30 animals are dead after a barn fire and the owners not only lost their animals, but their livelihood.

“The barn was completely involved in fire, most of the roof had already fallen in, it had been burning for awhile before we got there,” said Caney Fire Chief Michael Harkey.

Inside the barn were about 30 goats, some of them were an exotic breed, and six Pyrenees puppies.

The owners value the loss at more than $40,000. They said some of the goats were worth more than $2,000 a piece, while the puppies cost around $200.

“It’s heartbreaking to see those animals die that way,” Harkey said.

KXII reports heat lamps were warming the barn due to low temperatures.

Harkey says it may have been an electrical fire, but the owners think it may be suspicious. They say they’ve received threats in the past, but did not give any more details.

“We’ve seen this type of fire before, it’s always in the winter and usually caused by heating,” Harkey said.

Officials are still investigating.