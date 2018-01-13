× Defense and Bench Play Guide Thunder to Win in Charlotte

The Thunder entered Saturday struggling to beat teams they should. Teams with a record of .500 and worse. OKC was just 13-9 against those teams.

Key word, “was.”

Defense and bench play helped OKC pick up a 101-91 win over the Hornets to snap a three game losing streak.

The bench combined to score 35 points, while the D allowed just 32 second half points. Raymond Felton sparked OKC in the fourth scoring all eight of his points in the final stanza. He added five assists and four rebounds in a homecoming game for him.

Russell Westbrook was OKC’s high point man scoring 25 and adding 10 rebounds. Paul George added 17. Steven Adams was a force inside for the Thunder as he dropped 14 points and 11 rebounds on Charlotte.

Next up for the Thunder, they host the Kings inside The Peake on Monday. A Martin Luther King, Jr. Day game. It’s the first time in the Thunder’s ten year history that they’ll play on MLK day.