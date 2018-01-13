× Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile

HONOLULU – Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

State Warning Point has issued a Missile Alert in ERROR! There is NO threat to the State of Hawaii! #HonoluluPD #HonoluluPolice #cchnl pic.twitter.com/h8ds1mx2ut — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 13, 2018

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

My cousin just got this in Hawaii… messed up pic.twitter.com/3tPIlWSb41 — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) January 13, 2018