Keith Jackson, ‘voice of college football,’ dies at 89

Posted 11:55 am, January 13, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:57AM, January 13, 2018

Keith Jackson, the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a broadcaster, has died. He was 89.

He died Friday and no cause was given in a statement Saturday by ESPN.

His signature phrases like “Whoa, Nelly!” gave his game calls a familiar feel.

CENTURY CITY, CA – JANUARY 25: Sportscaster Keith Jackson attends the 66th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 25, 2014 in Century City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DGA)

“For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football,” said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and a memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family.”