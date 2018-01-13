Keith Jackson, ‘voice of college football,’ dies at 89

Keith Jackson, the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a broadcaster, has died. He was 89.

He died Friday and no cause was given in a statement Saturday by ESPN.

His signature phrases like “Whoa, Nelly!” gave his game calls a familiar feel.

“For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football,” said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and a memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family.”