OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager from Deer Creek.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, a family member says 16-year-old Faith Holt ran away from her home.

She was last seen wearing a dark Old Navy hoodie. Officials say she has brown hair.

Officials believe the teen may be in danger.

If you have any information, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501.