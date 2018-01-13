Oklahoma No. 2 in the nation in incarceration in 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to a report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Oklahoma was second in the nation in overall incarceration rates for 2016.

The annual inmate census report details federal/state inmate populations and incarceration rates for 2016.

The report shows Oklahoma with 673 people incarcerated per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana led the county, with 760 inmates per 100,000 residents.

In 2016, Oklahoma continued to lead the nation in female incarceration.

“Unfortunately, none of this is a surprise,” said Joe M. Allbaugh, ODOC Director. “In fact, we expect Oklahoma’s incarceration rate to eventually be the country’s highest. This is due to the limited results of criminal justice reform in our state – and Louisiana’s successful reform efforts that will reduce how many people that state sends to prison.”

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say the “report may be misleading.”

They say the report “accurately reflects the state’s prison population at year end,”however, “it does not account for inmates sentenced to prison and awaiting transfer to an ODOC facility.”