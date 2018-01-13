Oklahoma City Fire Department discovers body after house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says one person is dead after a house fire while another was transported to the hospital.

Fire crews responded to a home near N. Virginia Ave. and Oklahoma City Blvd. just after 4:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find a vacant two-story home engulfed in flames.

OKCFD says it took about 30-40 minutes to bring the main body of the fire under control.

However, the fire did extend to the adjacent home, which was also believed to be vacant.

Fire officials say both homes were boarded up.

Crews searched the adjacent home and removed on adult male who was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

OKCFD says they also discovered a deceased victim inside the structure.

The original fire structure was deemed a complete loss, totaling $43,000.

Firefighters were able to limit the damage to the adjacent home to the exterior only, totaling $7,500.