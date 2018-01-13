Three men arrested in connection to several auto burglaries across metro

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department says three men were arrested after cars were broken into at several gym parking lots. Police say the three are also suspects in auto burglaries across the metro.

Moore police say the men used a “stranded motorist” disguise.

"It's elaborate. It's not your average auto burglar. They kind of had a plan," said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.

Police say the men had the hood of a car up at the Gold's Gym on S.W. 19th and made it look like they were diagnosing engine trouble.

"It kind of gives them a disguise to break into the vehicle. It doesn't really draw attention to them if they look like they are working on a car," Sgt. Lewis told News 4.

One victim reported his wallet and weapon were missing when he returned.

"They broke the lock on his vehicle and got inside. They took his wallet and a handgun," said Sgt. Lewis.

Edmond police say they are working with multiple agencies to piece the crime spree together.