Trae Young Leads Sooners to Series Sweep of TCU

Former NBA all-star Glen rice was on hand at OU to see …Trae Young shimmy his Sooners to an early lead.

But it was fellow freshman Brady Manek that caught fire early. He hit five of his first seven three pointers after scoring just two points over OU`s last two games.

Manek said about his bounce back, “The team helped guide me. I had Kendrich on me at the beginning of the game he`s playing good defense and I feel like we played well around that and got open and made some shots.”

With time winding down Trae took over. He showed out for Thunder GM Sam Presti who was in attendance, scoring all the sooners points over seven minutes.

Then down one … Under 10 seconds left … Young found Christian James for his second made shot all afternoon.

James said of his clutch shot, “It`s kind of tough when you sit for so long I was just trying to find a way to help my team win the game just doing whatever I can whether it`s defensively getting rebounds or knocking down shots luckily I got a good one tonight.”

TCU then tied it to force overtime before Young let one last three fly for OU setting a school record with 19 made.

The Sooners would survive 102-97 to win their 12th straight at home.

Trae young did it again, becoming the 4th sooner to have multiple 40 point games. Not to mention he scored 16 straight down the stretch then assisted on the 3 that forced OT. For the hometown hero there`s no better feeling then when he gets going like Saturday.

Trae Young said, “That`s the best feeling in the world when every time you shoot the ball you feel like it`s going to go in I was in a groove the second half for sure it`s tough being able to guard me when my teammates are knocking down shots and making plays so i give a lot of credit to them this is a total team effort it wasn`t just me tonight.”