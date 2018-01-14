Human remains found in Tulsa field
TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa have launched an investigation following the discovery of human remains in a field near Tulsa International Airport.
Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Dave Walker said remains were found Saturday afternoon by people disposing of tree limbs in the field.
Walker said a human rib cage and spine were found near a skull. He said more skeletal remains were found near a tree after police arrived.
Detectives believe the body has been in the field about four to five months.
36.153982 -95.992775