Human remains found in Tulsa field

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa have launched an investigation following the discovery of human remains in a field near Tulsa International Airport.

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Dave Walker said remains were found Saturday afternoon by people disposing of tree limbs in the field.

Walker said a human rib cage and spine were found near a skull. He said more skeletal remains were found near a tree after police arrived.

Detectives believe the body has been in the field about four to five months.