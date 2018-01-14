× Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Oklahoma man

SAPULPA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Oklahoma man.

Robert Lively was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday in Sapulpa.

Lively was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and possibly a red ball cap.

His vehicle is a maroon 2009 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma tag HRE257. It has scratches on the right rear.

If you have any information on Lively’s whereabouts, contact authorities. No other information has been released at this time.