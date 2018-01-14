× Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old Edmond man with dementia

Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled after the man returned to his residence.

—

EDMOND, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old Edmond man with dementia.

Donald McNamara was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Before being reported missing, McNamara then had contact with Piedmont police around 10 p.m. on Saturday and asked for directions to an unknown location.

McNamara’s vehicle is a silver 2009 Honda Civic with Oklahoma tag EGP685. He typically wears plaid shirts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact authorities.

No other information has been released at this time.