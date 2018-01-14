× Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Oklahoma man

NOWATA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Oklahoma man.

Howard Scott was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 169 in Choctaw.

Scott was wearing blue overalls, a maroon cowboy shirt and a blue jacket.

His vehicle is a black and tan 2013 Ford with Oklahoma tag GLZ143.

If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, contact authorities. No other information has been released at this time.