11-year-old Stillwater girl dies following skateboard accident

STILLWATER, Okla. – An 11-year-old Stillwater girl has died following a skateboard accident, said the Stillwater Police Department, according to the Stillwater News Press.

Anna Marie Davis reportedly passed away from her critical injuries around 10:30 a.m. on Monday at OU Children’s in Oklahoma City.

“She passed away with her family at her side,” police told the Stillwater News Press. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Anna, her family and all those affected by this tragedy. Administrators at Anna’s school have been advised so they can take appropriate steps for when her classmates and friends return to school tomorrow.”

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said Anna was riding her skateboard down her driveway and into the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police they don’t believe Anna saw the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle did not see the girl due to a visual obstruction.

Police said the Anna was struck by the rear of the vehicle and she was then flown to the Oklahoma City hospital.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must tell everyone that Anna passed away,” Anna’s mom, Bethany Diaz, said Monday on Facebook. “Her injuries were just to much for her tiny body to overcome.”