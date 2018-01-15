15-year-old Oklahoma girl dies after crashing vehicle she was driving

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – A 15-year-old Oklahoma girl was killed over the weekend after crashing a vehicle she was driving.

Sunday, around 6:15 p.m., authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon along a county road in Hughes County.

The girl had four teenage passengers in the vehicle with her – two 13-year-old girls and two 15-year-old girls.

While driving down the county road, officials say the girl’s vehicle went off-road and crashed into a creek.

The vehicle was submerged in about 10 feet of water, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper report states.

The four passengers were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

The driver was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately one hour, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident report states the driver was the only person in the vehicle who was wearing a seatbelt.

None of the teens involved in the crash were identified in the report.