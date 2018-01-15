× Big Third Quarter Leads Thunder to Win Over Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on an 11-0 run and outscored the Sacramento Kings 31-16 in the third quarter to win 95-88 on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

OKC trailed 52-46 at halftime, but after cutting the Kings’ lead to 66-64, the Thunder went on an 11-0 run and never trailed after that.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Carmelo Anthony’s 20 points, 15 of those coming in the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points, and grabbed 16 rebounds and had 9 assists, but also had 10 turnovers.

Westbrook was ejected with under three minutes to play when he argued a play in which he believed he was fouled, picking up two quick technical fouls.

Paul George had 18 points.

Steven Adams had 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Patrick Patterson added 10 points off the bench and hit three 3-pointers.

OKC dominated the glass, outrebounding the Kings 58-37.

The Thunder couldn’t put the game out of reach, though, committing 19 turnovers, and going just 14-for-30 at the free throw line.

Former Sooner star Buddy Hield led the Kings with 16 points, but was 0-for-5 from three-point range.

This was the first time the Thunder had ever played a home game on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Thunder improved to 24-20 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game homestand Wednesday night at home at 7:00 pm against the Los Angeles Lakers.