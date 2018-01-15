Get ready! Here are the three days I-235 will shut down later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - I-235 is one of the busiest interstates in the Oklahoma City metro, and now the nearly 100,000 motorists who travel that road daily will be forced to find an alternate route while construction closes I-235 for three full days.

Mark your calendars for 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 19th to Tuesday, January 23rd at 6:00 a.m., when I-235 will be closed in both directions from north of NW 36th St. through the I-44 interchange.

During that time, Oklahoma Department of Transportation construction crews will use cranes to move two massive new railroad bridges into place over the interstate.

"This is one of the real critical points of the project to get these railroads bridges in place so we can realign the railroad and take down the old railroad," ODOT Director Mike Patterson said. "This is adding a Monday to our Saturday and Sunday closures."

Commuters will need to add some extra time to their drive.

Alternate routes, such as I-44, Lake Hefner Parkway, I-35, and Lincoln, are highlighted in blue on the map (left), provided by ODOT.

The $88 million "Off Broadway" project is the largest and longest contract ever awarded by ODOT.

It will widen I-235 to six lanes, relieve flooding issues, straighten bends in the interstate near NW 50th Street, thereby alleviating some safety hazards and bottlenecks.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

This is the second multi-day closure of I-235 during the project, which began in January of 2017.