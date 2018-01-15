× “It’s a miracle that he made it,” Elderly man hospitalized after crashing plane in Oklahoma

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – An elderly man was hospitalized after crashing a plane in Oklahoma.

Saturday afternoon, two brothers were taking a drive through the Tishomingo Wildlife Reserve when they saw an injured man laying in the road.

“As I was getting out of the car, I looked down, and his pants was ripped down the whole length of his left leg, and you could see nothing but muscle and bone.” Clayton Arles said told KXII.

The two men immediately took the man, who was reportedly in his 70s, to a local hospital, where he was then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The man reportedly told the brothers he had run out of fuel and crashed while trying to land.

“I’m just glad something really bad didn’t happen, that he made it out of the plane,” Aaron Mclean said. “The looks of the plane, I don’t know how anyone could’ve survived from that.”

Mclean told KXII that he and his brother helped police find the downed aircraft.

“It was like a big ol’ tornado hit it or something,” Arles said. “It was just like a pancake.”

“‘How did he make it through this,’ is what’s going through my mind,” Mclean said. “It’s a miracle that he made it.”

The men said the pilot was alert and awake when he left their care.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.