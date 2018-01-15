Moore mom saves stranger from icy canal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A Moore woman risked her life to save a stranger from an icy canal on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., a man driving a car from a parking lot sped across Telephone Rd., hopping the curb and driving into a car wash.

The man then drove into the street, crashing through a guard rail and into a drainage canal.

He and his car slid 12 feet down into the icy water.

Raye Hines and daughter, Ariana were shopping in the area when they saw it all happen.

"Mom we have to pull over, we have to do something, we have to help this person," Ariana said she told her mom.

Raye said she parked, told her daughter to watch her nephew, call 911 and stay in the car.

She climbed down the side of the canal and along with two other people, she pulled the man from the car, pulled him through the icy water and onto shore, where first responders then arrived to help.

"That's somebody's kid," Raye said. "I would hope someone would do that for my kid if they saw that happen."

Raye said everything happened so fast. She is still thinking about how the event unfolded.

"Maybe 30 seconds from putting it in park and jumping the rail and getting down there," Raye said. "When you bang on the door, you think someone is going to open it and he didn’t, so [my daughter] keeps asking me 'how did you get the door open?'....I don’t know. I just know I had to get him out of there. So she is calling me super mom."