× Poor Second Half Dooms Cowboys at Baylor

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team led by one at halftime, then were outscored by 17 in the second half by Baylor, who went on to beat OSU 76-60 on Monday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Manu Lecomte led Baylor with a career high 30 points and hit seven 3-pointers.

The Cowboys shot just 40 percent from the field, and were just 5-for-18 from three-point range, plus had 14 turnovers.

Two OSU players scored in double figures, with Cameron McGriff scoring 16 and Tavarius Shine 14, both off the bench.

OSU’s bench outscored their starters in the game 40-20.

Oklahoma State has lost 11 of their last 12 games at Waco.

The Cowboys fall to 12-6 overall, 2-4 in Big 12 play.

Next up for OSU is Bedlam in Stillwater on Saturday at 1:00 pm.