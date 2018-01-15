Proposal hotel site causing backlash in Edmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. — Developers have submitted a proposed land zoning change for the possible future site of two hotels, causing some backlash from nearby residents.

Tapp Development Companies has filed a proposal with the city of Edmond to change a plot of land on the northwest corner of Fox Lake Lane and I-35 to a Planned Unit Development (‘PUD’), according to their attorney Randel Shadid.

“There’s a little space to the west that could be office, that’s really not in the plan to develop immediately and then to the north is the wellness park,” explained Shadid.

He said the wellness park will be gifted to the city of Edmond after the final site plan is approved for both hotels. Fox Lane residents we spoke with say they are concerned about the proximity of the proposed hotels to their neighborhood pool and playground.

“We pay dues for that and it should be ours, not just somebody wandering down the street and using it,” said Bob Liles.

Shadid told News 4, that should not be a concern.

“If you build a home on the interstate, to me…it’s disingenuous to come in and say ‘oh we didn’t expect any higher intensity development on there. What are you going on your interstate if you don’t do that?” he asked.

A public meeting with the planning commission is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.