Sooners Rise, Cowgirls Drop in New Basketball Polls

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team rose five spots to number 4 in the latest Associated Press poll released Monday.

OU trails just Villanova, Virginia, and Purdue in the new AP poll.

It’s the highest Oklahoma has been ranked since they were 3rd late in the season in 2015-16.

The Sooners are sixth in the coaches poll, up three spots from a week ago.

Oklahoma beat Texas Tech and TCU at home last week.

Oklahoma is 14-2 on the season, and will visit Kansas State on Tuesday night for an 8:00 pm tipoff in Manhattan.

Oklahoma State’s women’s team fell four spots in the latest AP poll, dropping to 24th.

The Cowgirls lost at Kansas State on Saturday in their only game last week.