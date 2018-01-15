Stillwater child flown to Oklahoma City hospital after being hit by vehicle

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater child was injured after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 5:02 p.m., police say a girl was riding her skateboard down her driveway into the roadway when she was struck by another vehicle.

Witnesses told police they don’t believe the child saw the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle did not see the child due to a visual obstruction.

Officials say the child was struck by the rear of the vehicle.

She was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating.