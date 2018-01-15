Trial scheduled to begin against alleged I-40 shooter

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – The trial for a man who is accused in a deadly shooting rampage along I-40 is scheduled to begin this week.

In December 2015,officers responded to I-40 in Hydro after witnesses reported a shooting along the interstate.

The calls to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicated there may have been a road rage scenario with a man shooting at vehicles.

Authorities ultimately learned that the shooter was targeting random vehicles driving westbound on I-40.

The first victim killed was identified as 45-year-old Jeffrey Kent Powell.

The second victim killed was 63-year-old Bille Jean West.

“[I’ve never seen] anything that was this random and intentional and senseless as just driving down the interstate shooting at all kinds of vehicles, commercial trucks, vans, SUVs, small compact cars,” Sheriff Bruce Peoples said.

Initially, authorities arrested 36-year-old Jeremy Doss Hardy on driving under the influence.

However, officials later charged Hardy with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, five counts of use of a vehicle in discharging of a weapon and one count of eluding or attempting to elude a police officer.

Also, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Last year, judge ruled there is enough evidence for Hardy to go to trial for the crime spree that spanned five counties.

Hardy’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Custer County.

Prosecutors are seeing the death penalty.