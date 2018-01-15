Woman fatally shot at Tulsa gas station after argument

TULSA, Okla. – A woman was shot and killed after having an argument at a Tulsa gas station early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, a woman met with a man, identified as 23-year-old Ty Rutledge, at a QuikTrip in Tulsa for what police described as a passenger exchange, the Tulsa World reports.

“What we’ve heard is somebody came out of the victim’s car and got into the suspect’s car,” Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker told the Tulsa World. “That exchange happened without incident.”

After the passenger in the woman’s car got out of the vehicle and got into Rutledge’s vehicle, an argument started between Rutledge and the woman.

When the woman got out of the vehicle to confront the man, he allegedly grabbed a shotgun and shot the woman at least once in the torso.

Rutledge then fled the scene.

The woman did not survive her injuries. She has not been identified at this time.

Police were able to track down Rutledge and take him into custody.