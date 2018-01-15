× Young Adds Another Big 12 Weekly Honor

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young was once again named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Young averaged 35.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in OU’s two wins over Texas Tech and TCU.

He shot .500 from three-point range and also averaged 2.5 steals per game.

It’s the sixth time in 10 weeks Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, tying former Sooner star Blake Griffin for the most in one season by any conference player.

In two of the weeks Young wasn’t named player of the week, he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, giving him a weekly conference honor in eight of the 10 weeks so far.