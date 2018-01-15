Young Oklahoma girl killed in dog attack

DUNCAN, Okla. – A young Oklahoma girl was killed in a dog attack over the weekend.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a young girl was attacked by a dog inside her Duncan home.

When officers arrived on scene, the medium-sized mix-breed dog ran from the area.

Later, when officers found the dog, police say the dog came towards the officers and was shot and killed.

The dog was a family pet, KSWO reports.

Sadly, the girl did not survive her injuries.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

Her identity and exact age have not yet been released.

Witnesses are still being interviewed to determine what led up to the attack.