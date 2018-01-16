Authorities investigate threats made against Oklahoma representative
MOORE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating threats made to an Oklahoma representative.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said special agents are investigating a threat against Representative Mark McBride.
The state representative reportedly contacted OSBI in December.
Last week, the Moore Police Department requested OSBI take over a case it opened on the same threat to the public official.
OSBI said agents are currently running leads.
No other information has been released at this time.
