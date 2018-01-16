Canadian County rape suspect arrested in Kansas

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say thanks to media coverage, a rape suspect was arrested.

On January 11, Canadian County officials issued a BOLO for a rape and kidnapping suspect.

Within a few hours, investigators were receiving information on the case, and by 10 p.m., a suspect was not only identified but also in custody.

As a result of the media coverage on-air and online, an anonymous source left a telephone tip on the case.

Canadian County Sheriff’s Investigators were provided with solid information from the tip, which resulted in Wichita Police Department Detectives locating the suspect, and detaining him in Wichita.

While the suspect was detained by Wichita PD, Canadian County Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant from a Canadian County Judge in order to hold the suspect.

“If we hadn’t received the news coverage and social media exposure that we did, we may not have caught up to him; as the suspect had a plane ticket out of the country, to Vietnam, when Wichita PD picked him up,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

On January 12, Canadian County Investigators traveled to Wichita, Kansas to interview the suspect, identified as Hoang Vinh Huy Tran, 20, of Wichita, Kansas, and a citizen of the Republic of Vietnam.

In Wichita, Canadian County and Wichita PD Investigators interviewed Tran, and processed the 2017 Toyota Camry used during the crime.

Based on the interview and processing of Tran’s vehicle, Canadian County Investigators were able to collect sufficient information and physical evidence to establish Tran as the suspect in the December 18 kidnapping and rape suspect in Canadian County.

Tran waived extradition to Oklahoma on Tuesday, and is currently being held at the Sedgwick County jail in Kansas. He is awaiting transfer to Canadian County, Oklahoma where charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

“I can’t adequately express the appreciation I have for retired OSBI agent Harvey Pratt for his forensic artwork, and the Investigations Division of the Wichita Police Department for their tremendous work and assistance during this investigation,” said West.