Del City woman’s purse, Jeep stolen at church

DEL CITY - The incident happened on Sunday at Destiny Christian Church.

Kylie Bowdler was inside the church when she found out her purse was missing. Then, she came outside and found out her car was gone, as well.

"I put my purse down on the front row to save my seat, and I do it every Sunday,” Bowdler said.

But, between church services Sunday morning, someone took her purse with her credit cards, ID, social security card and her vehicle keys inside of it.

"Realized that my car had been moved," she said.

Her 2017 white Jeep Renegade Sport was stolen from right in front of the church.

Then, she called Del City police.

"I also looked at my bank account while we were waiting and notice that my card had been used at the Oncue down the street," she said.

Surveillance video shows a man using a hot pink credit card, the same color as Bowdler's. He then sprints into the white Jeep.

Del City police would like to talk to two people about the grand larceny.

"We're looking for Zach Tims and Andrea Camble. We believe they will be persons of interests in this. We believe they have some knowledge as to what had taken place,” said Lieutenant Brad Rule.

Bowdler and Campus Pastor Chris Neisent said they think they saw the man and another woman at the church that morning.

"Possibly people who came with friends who invited them. They'd been trying to help them the past few weeks, and had brought them in trying to get them a little more help and unfortunately took advantage of the situation,” Neisent said.

Neisent's wife's phone was also stolen - a huge blow to Bowdler, who is a college student, and the church community.

"You know, we've been helping people for more than 30 years, and for this to be the first time of something of this magnitude to happen, really is a shame,” Neisent said.

If you recognize the man and the woman, call Del City police at 405-677-2443.