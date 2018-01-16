× Fire forces apartment residents into bitterly cold weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews faced bitterly cold temperatures while battling a three-alarm apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Several people in the Ashley Park Apartments, near Southwest 74th and May, were evacuated due to the blaze. Fire officials said it broke out around 4 this morning in a laundry building at the complex.

Crews had to fight the fire from the outside due to the heavy flames coming from the building – but they were able to keep it from spreading to apartment units.

The cold temperatures also posed several obstacles – including slip hazards and freezing water lines.

It’s unclear how many people were displaced, but the Red Cross was called out for residents and EMBARK sent a bus for them to sit in to stay warm.

One resident said it was a startling wake-up call for him and his family.

“All I heard was somebody banging on the door and telling everybody to get out,” said Angel Zapata. “The first thing was to find out if it was my building so I could get all my kids ready and take them out of the house real quick.”

Eventually, everyone was let back inside their units.

Fire officials said it appears the blaze started on the second floor near a fireplace.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 for the structure and $50,000 for its contents.