Float trip group rescues bald eagle stuck in limb line in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – A group floating down the Illinois River rescued a bald eagle stuck in a limb line.

According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, Rick Howerton and his friends braved the cold temperatures for their annual float trip this past weekend when they came across a bald eagle stuck in a limb line.

The group worked to remove the hook and entangled line from the bird.

The bird was unable to fly due to its injuries, so the group transported the eagle down the river where Game Warden Cody Youngblood was able to meet them and take the bird.

Warden Youngblood then met Game Warden Jeremy Bersche who transported the bird to a licensed veterinarian.

“This serves as a reminder that anglers are required to check limb lines at least once every 24 hours. If unable to do so, limb lines should be removed in order to help prevent unintended wildlife from getting entangled such as this one,” said game wardens in a Facebook post.