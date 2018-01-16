Gov. Fallin: Safeguards in place to prevent emergency warning being sent

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin announced Tuesday that procedures are in place to prevent a false warning being sent by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM).

As part of those procedures, members of a team within the agency will discuss the need for an alert and approve messaging before an alert is issued, the governor said.

Saturday, an emergency alert notification was sent out in Hawaii, claiming a “ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii,” however, officials say it was a false alarm caused by an employee pressing the “wrong button” during a shift change.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the initial emergency alert read.

While the message caused concern on social media, the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management quickly responded on Twitter, saying, “NO missile threat to Hawaii.”

“It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift and an employee pushed the wrong button,” Gov. David Ige told CNN.

A second emergency alert was sent to phones in Hawaii 38 minutes after the initial message confirming the false alarm.