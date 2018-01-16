× Mayfield, Washington Candidates for Lombardi Award

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington are both candidates for the Lombardi Award, one of college football’s most prestigious awards, which has new qualifications this season.

The award used to go to college football’s top lineman or linebacker, but this year for the first time is being “presented to an NCAA Division I player, regardless of position, based on performance, leadership, character and resiliency.”

Mayfield and Washington are among a list of 21 candidates for the award.

Seven semifinalists will be named on January 22, and then four finalists will attend the Lombardi Award banquet in Houston on January 27, where the winner will be announced.