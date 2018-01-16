Newcastle teen critically injured in crash transferred to rehabilitation hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Newcastle teen who was critically injured in a car crash last month has been transferred to a rehabilitation hospital.

Caleb Freeman, 16, and his brother, Clayton, 14, were on their way to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed.

Both were rushed to the OU Medical Center. Clayton was released not long after with minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

The teen has been in the hospital for four weeks.

"We believe the Lord protected his body but, for whatever reason, has allowed him to be in this place and we're seeing the Lord do great miracles through him," said Caleb's father, Pastor Jeremy Freeman.

Two weeks ago, the family announced Caleb opened his eyes for the first time since the accident.

"It only lasted a few minutes, but it was the sweetest few minutes we've had in 14 days," the family said in a Facebook post.

On Monday, the family says Caleb was transferred to Denver where he is expected to receive more care and begin a rehabilitation program.

The family says Caleb handled the transport well and has been doing good since arriving in Denver.

Well, it’s 6:45pm in Colorado and we are settled. It’s been a crazy busy day, but we are here and we are thankful! Here are a few pictures of the journey from today. So far, Craig Hospital has been great. Lots of people coming in and out evaluating him and getting him ready to begin the real work tomorrow. We love his doctor, nurse, and therapists. The environment here is very positive and hopeful! We are glad the Lord led us here! Caleb handled the transport good and has been great since he’s been here. We are thankful for those things. It’s hard to believe we are here and beginning a new chapter together...BUT GOD! Please continue praying for Caleb, specifically asking for his brain to heal and work perfectly. Please pray his body cooperates with all the tests and evaluations that will be done. Pray for his new doctor and nurses, as well as his therapy team....For wisdom and special insight from the Lord as they decide what treatments and medications will be best for Caleb. Pray for Caleb to progress just as God wants him to in order to stay at this place as long as God wills. We are so thankful to be here and we are trusting the Lord for complete healing.

The Freeman family is asking for the community's continued prayers for Caleb's recovery.

Caleb's progress can be followed on the Pray for Caleb Freeman Facebook page, and a YouCaring account has been set up to help his family pay for his medical bills.