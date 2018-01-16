Oklahoma City man on his way to recovery after being “locked-in” his body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Imagine having a stroke at 29 years old.

For one young man from Oklahoma City, his brain stem stroke left him trapped in his own body.

Matthew Mattocks was always at home on stage; a musician who could play several instruments, by ear.

One summer morning in July of 2016, he felt dizzy and laid down to rest.

Mattocks almost didn't wake up.

His brother David Dobson found him, doctors saved him from death.

Mattocks' brain stem stroke left him locked in his own body.

Patients with "locked-in syndrome" are awake and conscious, but trapped in a body that barely moves with little hope of recovery.

"Oxygen is cut off," Dobson said. "Each part of the brain that's cut off from oxygen starts to die. His brain stem is fried because it got no oxygen the entire time."

But, Matthew Mattocks' story is a story of hope.

Remarkably, he is on his way back.

Watch "Locked-In" Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on News 4.