Oklahoma Department of Corrections presents 2019 budget request, includes two new prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has requested $1.53 billion in state funding for the 2019 fiscal year. ODOC Director Joe Allbaugh said part of the request includes $813 million for two new medium security prisons, support to expand re-entry, along with mental health and substance abuse programs. If ultimately granted, it would include more than $107 million in repairs to its facilities and $10 million in employee raises across the board. The request is a more than $1 billion increase over the department’s last appropriation. It was approved unanimously by ODOC’s Board of Corrections in November. The state legislature will consider the request as it does for other state agencies in the upcoming session.