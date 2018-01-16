Oklahoma father arrested after 1-year-old child admitted to hospital with multiple broken bones

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma father was arrested after a 1-year-old child was admitted to the hospital with multiple broken bones.

In December 2017, investigators from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office learned of a 1-year-old child who was admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital, suffering from multiple broken bones.

Officials say that during the course of the investigation, the child’s father, Marcus Hetherington, confessed to injuring the child.

He was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse by injury and one count of child neglect.

He is being held at the Okmulgee County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

Officials say the mother of the child, Barbara Hetherington, was also arrested during the investigation on an unrelated felony warrant.