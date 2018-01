× Report: OU Athletic Director to Join College Football Playoff Committee

ESPN reported Tuesday Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione will be one of six new members of the College Football Playoff Committee.

The new members are expected to be announced by the end of the month.

Each member serves a three-year term on the committee, which releases the poll that determines the four teams that make the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma has made the playoff two of the last three seasons.