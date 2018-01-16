Sausage and Pepper slow cooker soup recipe
OKLAHOMA-The folks at Made in Oklahoma have a terrific cold weather (really anytime) recipe for you!
With our wintry weather here throw this in the crockpot and serve it up soon.
Sausage and Pepper slow cooker soup
8 mountain view Italian sausage
1 red pepper sliced
1 green pepper slice
1 yellow pepper slice
1 onion sliced
15 ounce can diced tomatoes
2 tbl Daddy Hinkle’s garlic and onion spice
4 cloves crushed garlic
Place all the ingredients into a freezer bag and freeze. When ready to cook, place the thawed ingredients in a slow cooker on low heat for 4 hours.
Serve over steamed brown rice of Della terra pasta and add some cheese.