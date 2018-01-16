× Sausage and Pepper slow cooker soup recipe

OKLAHOMA-The folks at Made in Oklahoma have a terrific cold weather (really anytime) recipe for you!

With our wintry weather here throw this in the crockpot and serve it up soon.

Sausage and Pepper slow cooker soup

8 mountain view Italian sausage

1 red pepper sliced

1 green pepper slice

1 yellow pepper slice

1 onion sliced

15 ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tbl Daddy Hinkle’s garlic and onion spice

4 cloves crushed garlic

Place all the ingredients into a freezer bag and freeze. When ready to cook, place the thawed ingredients in a slow cooker on low heat for 4 hours.

Serve over steamed brown rice of Della terra pasta and add some cheese.