OKLAHOMA-The folks at Made in Oklahoma have a terrific cold weather (really anytime) recipe for you!

With our wintry weather here throw this in the crockpot and serve it up soon.

8 mountain view Italian sausage
1 red pepper sliced
1 green pepper slice
1 yellow pepper slice
1 onion sliced
15 ounce can diced tomatoes
2 tbl Daddy Hinkle’s garlic and onion spice
4 cloves crushed garlic

Place all the ingredients into a freezer bag and freeze. When ready to cook, place the thawed ingredients in a slow cooker on low heat for 4 hours.

Serve over steamed brown rice of Della terra pasta and add some cheese.

 