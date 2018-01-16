× Sooners’ Slump at Kansas State Continues

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team took a lofty #4 ranking and the leading candidate for the national player of the year to Manhattan on Tuesday, but the Sooners’ losing streak at Kansas State continued with their sixth straight loss at Bramlage Coliseum, falling 87-69 to the Wildcats.

OU committed 20 turnovers, with 12 of those by freshman guard Trae Young, who had probably his worst game of the season.

Bad shooting and bad defense contributed to the Sooners loss.

OU shot 42 percent, and the Wildcats shot 57 percent from the field.

Young was just 8 of 21 from the field, and his streak of 14 straight games with at least 25 points came to an end as he finished with 20 points.

Young did accomplish another feat, however, becoming the fastest player to score 500 points in a season in the last 20 years in Division 1.

Kansas State went on a 10-0 run in the first half to build their lead to 14.

Oklahoma responded with a 13-3 run to cut the Wildcats’ lead to four.

K-State led by five at halftime, and then pulled away in the second half to win easily.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 24 points.

In addition to Young, two other Sooners scored in double figures, with Rashard Odomes scoring 16 and Brady Manek 12.

Oklahoma has lost six in a row in Manhattan and 8 of the last 10.

Oklahoma drops to 14-3 overall, 4-2 in Big 12 play.

Next up for the Sooners is Bedlam in Stillwater against Oklahoma State on Saturday at 1:00 pm.