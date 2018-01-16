“Threat was not credible,” Graffiti found on bathroom wall at Edmond high school creates confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond school officials say graffiti found on a bathroom wall that read "Im gonna kill you all" was not a credible threat at Edmond Memorial High School.

Due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in the lower commons and cafeteria, students were kept in their classrooms to eat lunch, which then caused confusion as some students thought they were sheltering in place due to the graffiti found.

Edmond officials say once they were notified of the graffiti written on a boys' bathroom wall, administrators contacted district personnel and the school resource officer while simultaneously beginning an investigation.

As a precaution, extra police officers responded to the high school.

The initial investigation revealed that the threat was not credible.

Administrators and police will continue to investigate.