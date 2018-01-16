Three men arrested believed to be local auto burglars who used “stranded motorist” disguise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Three men have been arrested in connection to a string of recent auto burglaries in the metro.

A car with the hood up and two men, hard at work, to diagnose engine trouble. Moore police say it was all a ruse.

"It's elaborate. It's not your average auto burglar. They kind of had a plan," said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.

Thursday morning, the men were reportedly camped outside the Gold's Gym on S.W. 19th, watching and waiting.

"It kind of gives them a disguise to break into the vehicle. It doesn't really draw attention to them if they look like they are working on a car," Sgt. Lewis told News 4.

With folks inside keeping those New Year's resolutions, the thieves had plenty of time to strike.

One victim reported his wallet and weapon were missing when he returned.

"They broke the lock on his vehicle and got inside. They took his wallet and a handgun," said Sgt. Lewis.

And the suspects wasted no time. A debit card was used within minutes at the Target, right across the street.

Tuesday, Edmond police released the identities of three men they have in custody believed to be connected to the Moore auto burglaries, as well as nearly a dozen auto burglaries in Edmond.

Edmond police arrested Abdul-Muhaymin Adams, Terry McMurty and Larry Nicholson in connection to the auto burglaries.

Edmond police say the suspects used a lock punch to break into the cars.

The three suspects are from Texas.