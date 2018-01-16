Vacant homes pose unique danger for neighborhood, firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Abandoned houses are a fire hazard.

Over the weekend, three homeless people died in a raging inferno; an abandoned home near First Street and Blackwelder Ave.

Two men and one woman were inside. They'd apparently broken in to keep warm.

In the past year, seven Oklahomans have lost their lives in vacant house fires.

That's nearly half of all fire deaths in Oklahoma City.

"We have had more fatality house fires involving vacant homes as of late than we typically do," said Oklahoma City Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

The home that caught fire Saturday, 218 North Blackwelder, was already on a city-wide watch-list of abandoned structures.

It was declared abandoned in 2015. Code enforcement officers have gone again and again to secure the property.

Ironically, 218 was found to be unsecured again last month.

The city council just voted Tuesday to pay for code enforcement to board it up, three days too late.

"If we can get the owners to keep property secured, it's less likely transients will get in and start fires," said Oklahoma City Code Enforcement Superintendent Charles Locke.

Code enforcement monitors 300 to 400 abandoned homes.

They try and keep track of unsecured and dilapidated structures that might catch the eye of transients tempted to break in and set up shop.

"They break in there to keep warm," Locke said. "Of course, there's no utilities on. The only way to keep warm is to start a fire."

Next, the city will declare 218 North Blackwelder dilapidated, then clean up the rubble and charge the property owner for the work.

In the case of an abandoned house that catches fire, the owner has to pay the fire department back for the fight.

According to Locke, Oklahoma City tears down as many as 100 dilapidated structures a year.