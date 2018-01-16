Woman arrested in Edmond with stolen W-2 forms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond police arrested Ashley Brown and said she was in possession of several W-2 forms stolen out of mailboxes.

An eyewitness who saw her opening several mailboxes in an Oklahoma City neighborhood called police and told them she had just turned into the Kohl’s in Edmond.

Police searched her car and found two Oklahoma state ID cards, two unsigned Visa cards, six W-2 forms, several bottles of medication, several casino cards and an Oklahoma financial aid card - none of which belonged to Brown.

Brown told police she was given the W-2s, which she knew were more than likely stolen, to attempt to purchase cellphones using the identity information off of the documents.